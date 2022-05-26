Three-time Juno Award nominee Suzie Ungerleider plugs latest album at Derbyshire gig

Suzie Ungerleider plays at Alstonefield Village Hall on Sunday, June 5 (photo: Cam Giroux)

Canadian artist Suzie plays at Alstonefield Village Hall on Sunday, June 5 during her UK tour.

Suzie said: “To come play live in the UK again and to share new songs, as well as old favourites, makes me very happy. I’ve always felt a special connection with the folks in the United Kingdom with their appreciation of dark humour, stories, and love of language.”

The alternative country singer is touring in support of her album My Name is Suzie Ungerleider, her first release since the artist formerly known as Oh Susanna announced that she would now record and perform under her birth name.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Name is Suzie Ungerleider is the tenth solo studio album by the American-born, Canadian-raised artist revered for such landmark records as Johnstown, Sleepy Little Sailor and A Girl in Teen City.