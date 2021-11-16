This is why a team of ghostbusters will be in Chesterfield this weekend

The White Rose Ghostbusters are set to patrol Chesterfield Cineworld between 11am and 5pm on Saturday, November 20.

As part of a family fun day, the group have been invited to the cinema to celebrate the release of Ghostbusters Afterlife – 37 years after the original blockbuster hit the big screen, the second-highest grossing movie of 1984.

It spawned a sequel in 1989, along with an animated TV show, several video games and the 2016 soft reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

The White Rose Ghostbusters will be at Chesterfield Cineworld on Saturday, November 20, to celebrate the release of the new Ghostbusters film

The White Rose Ghostbusters will be geared up with proton packs and ghost traps to help keep the ghouls at bay for the event on Saturday and will be raising funds for Sheffield-based charity, 8 Lives Cat Rescue.

It promises to be fun for all the family, with a range of games and surprises on offer.