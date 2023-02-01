Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend at Wembley during The Who's Moving On tour in 2019 (photo: William Snyder)

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, February 3, at 10am for the show at The Incora County Ground on Friday, July 14, 2023. Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am today (Wednesday). For tickets, go to www.seetickets.com/event/the-who/the-incora-county-ground/2552352?offercode=artist&pre=artist&direct=true

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and band will perform music from throughout the band’s nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy & Quadrophenia as well as other beloved Who tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album, their first studio release in 13 years. They will be supported by a full orchestra.

Joining them will be UB40 featuring Ali Campbell across all regional shows except for The 02 London and Edinburgh Castle dates.

The Who last played at Derby in 1966 and in Edinburgh more than 40 years ago.

Performing with The Who and an orchestra had been a long-held ambition for singer Roger Daltrey who said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it's great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades, will make this very special for me. This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

Pete Townshend said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing this show to the UK."

The Who are one of the top three greatest rock legacies in music history with nine US and 10 UK top ten albums and 14 UK top ten singles.

They have played more than 2000 gigs including venues such as Woodstock, Monterey Pop, Glastonbury (twice), Hyde Park (four times), The Isle Of Wight (three times), Shea Stadium, The Superbowl half time show and Live Aid.

Their 2023 tour will feature The Who’s full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The gigs follow last year’s highly acclaimed The Who Hits Back tour of more than 30 cities in the US where the band shared the stage with some of the finest orchestras in America. The orchestral arrangements, most of which were done by the legendary David Campbell, brought a new depth and excitement to Pete Townshend’s music.

Ahead of their 2023 UK tour, The Who are calling upon fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey are longstanding supporters and Roger has been the driving force behind Teenage Cancer Trust’s Royal Albert Hall concerts since they began in 2000.