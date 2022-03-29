The Trials of Cato bring award-winning folk songs to Derbyshire

The Trails of Cato play at the Hairy Dog, Derby, on April 24, 2022.

Hailed as "one of the real discoveries on the folk circuit in recent times" by BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe, the band will play at a festival in the Hairy Dog, Derby, on April 24.

Later this year The Trials of Cato will release their long-player Gog Magog, named after the mythical giant of Arthurian legend and the Cambridgeshire hilltop, where the new album was birthed over lockdown.Their debut release, HIde and Hair, won best album at the 2019 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Following a year of touring across the UK, Europe, and North America in 2019, The Trials of Cato’s march was halted by the global pandemic.

Now, they emerge from their chrysalis transformed with instrumentalist and singer Polly Bolton joining guitarist Tomos Williams and mandolin and banjo player Robin Jones.