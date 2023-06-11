The Swing Commanders will play at Staveley Town Basin on Friday, June 23.

The Swing Commanders and The WonderWhys will play in a marquee next to Staveley Town Basin during the last weekend in June.

Headliners at some of the UK’s top vintage and country music festival, The Swing Commanders will be showing what they are made of on Friday, June 23. The band have played all over te UK, regularly tour Europe and when they can, cross the pond to visit the United States of America.

Energetic showmanship is a hallmark of The Swing Commanders’ live performances which feature intricate musical arrangements and sophisticated vocal blend.

The WonderWhys will be playing on Saturday, July 24, as part of Chesterfield Canal Festival.

The Swing Commanders are loved by fans of jazz, country, swing and blues.

On Saturday, June 24, it is the turn of the WonderWhys. Ooozing professionalism, charm, experience and musicianship, they are equally at home entertaining the most intimate of audiences – such as birthdays and weddings – with as little as 30 people, right through to large-scale arenas like the Alexandra Palace (twice) where 6,000 partied at Europe’s largest beer festival and a similar number supported the UK’s premier firework display the second time.

The WonderWhys said: “We’ve Rocked the Boat at Sea (cruise), had a Fun Day with The (Happy) Mondays, serenaded the squaddies (causing havoc) at the Barracks, threw one hell of a bash for Bosch, been the talk of the Walkabout, strutted our stuff at Butlins, boogied with the foodies at The Great British Food Festival, and been in favour with the ladies at Proseccofest…”

At both concerts, there will be onsite parking, food stalls and a real ale bar.