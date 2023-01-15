Popular music haunt The Flowerpot in Derby resumes its gigs after the festive break on January 21, with Straighten Out, a band dedicated to recreating The Stranglers’ early years.

The authentic sound is helped by a Hammond organ, Minimoog synthesiser, growling bass sound and quirky guitar riffs.

Listen out for the dual vocal ‘attack’ from the two frontmen in songs such as Peaches, Hanging Around, No More Heroes, 5 Minutes, The Raven, Walk On By, Down In The Sewer and many more. Bassist Shaggy and keyboard player Mick (‘The Doc’) were together in previous Stranglerstribute band Four More Heroes.

Straighten Out play the songs of The Stranglers at The Flowerpot, Derby, on January 21, 2023.

StillMarillion will play their fifth gig at The Flowerpot on February 3, when they pay tribute to the 80s when Marillion was fronted by Fish.

The band performs tracks from the first four Marillion albums, from the big hit singles such as Kayleigh, Lavender, Incommunicado and Sugar Mice, all the way through to classic album tracks such as Script For A Jester’s Tear, Fugaz and other forgotten gems.

Four talented and experienced musicians accurately recreate the complex, intricate sounds of early Marillion while a vocalist with an authentic Scottish accent sings the songs with intense passion and emotion.

Performing throughout the UK, StillMarillion have garnered a loyal crowd, with some travelling the length of Europe to see the band.

The band have, on occasion, shared the stage with Marillion’s own Steve Rothery and Mark Kelly.

Sixties rock legends The Doors are honoured in a tribute show at The Flowerpot on February 4. The Doors Alive recreate the sound, look, presence and magic of a real 1960s’ Doors concert, perfectly and effortlessly transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When The Music's Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more.

Love DistrAction is the UK’s premier number one tribute to The Human League. The band uses live synthesiaers and guitar to deliver an accurate and authentic sound.Nic Price delivers an uncannily accurate vocal portrayal of the mighty Phil Oakey accompanied by Nick Stylianides who is musical director, programmer and on live keyboard duties and Russ Harvey, programmer, keyboards and live guitar.