The South will air classic hits such as A Little Time, Perfect 10 and Rotterdam in live Derbyshire show
Music lovers attending The South’s gig in The Hairy Dog, Derby on October 7 can expect to hear the number one hit A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks as well as a few South originals.
The line-up is fronted by former members of The Beautiful South including Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles. Gaz has teamed up with Alison on vocals since the departure of original singer Dave Hemingway in 2016. Bandmates include Phil Barton (guitars), Steve Nutter (bass), Dave Anderson (drums), Karl Brown (percussion), Gareth John (trumpet), Su Robinson (sax) and Andy Price (keyboards).
Tickets cost £22 to see The South at The Hairy Dog. Go to www.gigantic.com/the-south-tickets/derby-the-hairy-dog/2023-10-07-20-00