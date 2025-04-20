The South toast the hit songs of The Beautiful South at live gig in Derbyshire brewery
The South will entertain fans at Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell on May 23 as part of their 2025 tour which is visiting 21 towns and cities.
Former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtle front the nine-piece band. Gareth John adds his vocal talents to that of Alison and Gaz.
Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007 after an 18-year career, The South have toured the theatres and festivals of the UK bringing back the full sound and arrangements of treasured songs A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her. Their set includes many more of The Beautiful South’s singles and album tracks as well as a few of The South’s originals.
Tickets cost £23.50 to see The South at Thornbridge Brewery. Book online at https://thegigcartel.seetickets.com/event/the-south/thornbridge-brewery/3172847
