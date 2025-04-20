The Beautiful South will play at Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell on May 23, 2025.

Timeless classics of The Beautiful South will be performed live by The South at a concert in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South will entertain fans at Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell on May 23 as part of their 2025 tour which is visiting 21 towns and cities.

Former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtle front the nine-piece band. Gareth John adds his vocal talents to that of Alison and Gaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the demise of The Beautiful South in 2007 after an 18-year career, The South have toured the theatres and festivals of the UK bringing back the full sound and arrangements of treasured songs A Little Time (the number one single), Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her. Their set includes many more of The Beautiful South’s singles and album tracks as well as a few of The South’s originals.

Tickets cost £23.50 to see The South at Thornbridge Brewery. Book online at https://thegigcartel.seetickets.com/event/the-south/thornbridge-brewery/3172847