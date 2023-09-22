News you can trust since 1855
The Sixties Coffee House Experience launches in Chesterfield with a night of music and memories

Relive the sounds of the Sixties in a new venture which is launching in Chesterfield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
The Sixties Coffee House Experience will be held at the Sorbo Lounge, Market Place, on Tuesday, September 26 from 7.30pm to 11pm, then on the last Tuesday of every month.

Sounds from the era on record will include Beatles, Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Velvet Underground, Yes and Neil Young.

Graham Blankley (Queens Park Hotel Folk Club) and David McPhie (Some Kinda Mushroom) will host a question and answer session during the interval.

Hit sounds and magical memories of the Sixties will be shared at the Sorbo Lounge, Chesterfeld, on September 26, 2023 (generic photo: Alfred Wimmer/Adobe Stock)Hit sounds and magical memories of the Sixties will be shared at the Sorbo Lounge, Chesterfeld, on September 26, 2023 (generic photo: Alfred Wimmer/Adobe Stock)
    David McPhie posted on social media: “I would like to invite as many musicians as possible, particularly, but not only, from the Sixties and Seventies, to attend this event, as I believe it would be good for them to chat about their experiences, with each other, and with those who attended their gigs in and around the town over the years.

    “If you are not a musician, but have attended gigs over the years, then this should be an opportunity to show your appreciation to some of the musicians you have seen.

    "If you have any posters, tickets, photographs, memorabilia etc from the Sixties/Seventies then please bring them along on the night.”

    Admission is free. Coffee, food and drink will be available to buy.

    The Sixties Coffee House Experience is presented by The Man in the Hat and sponsored by Sorbo Lounge, Tallbird Records, S40 Time, Palfreymans Music, Zebra Menswear, High Peak Bookstore and Some Kinda Mushroom.

