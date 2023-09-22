Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sixties Coffee House Experience will be held at the Sorbo Lounge, Market Place, on Tuesday, September 26 from 7.30pm to 11pm, then on the last Tuesday of every month.

Sounds from the era on record will include Beatles, Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Joni Mitchell, Led Zeppelin, Velvet Underground, Yes and Neil Young.

Graham Blankley (Queens Park Hotel Folk Club) and David McPhie (Some Kinda Mushroom) will host a question and answer session during the interval.

David McPhie posted on social media: “I would like to invite as many musicians as possible, particularly, but not only, from the Sixties and Seventies, to attend this event, as I believe it would be good for them to chat about their experiences, with each other, and with those who attended their gigs in and around the town over the years.

“If you are not a musician, but have attended gigs over the years, then this should be an opportunity to show your appreciation to some of the musicians you have seen.

"If you have any posters, tickets, photographs, memorabilia etc from the Sixties/Seventies then please bring them along on the night.”

Admission is free. Coffee, food and drink will be available to buy.