The Sherlocks will play at The Hairy Dog, Derby on December 11, 2025 as part of their Everything Must Make Sense! tour.

Indie rock ‘n’ rollers The Sherlocks have announced an extensive UK tour, including a date in Derbyshire, following the success of their latest UK top 10 album Everything Must Make Sense!

The 29-date tour will visit The Hairy Dog In Derby on December 11, 2025. A venue pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, August 20 at 10am before going on general sale on Friday, August 22 at 10am from all venues and via www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk.

Over recent years, The Sherlocks have become one of the most exciting live bands in the UK. Selling out tours across the UK & Europe, they have achieved remarkable chart success with five UK Top 20 albums: Live for the Moment, Under Your Sky, World I Understand, People Like Me & You and their latest release Everything Must Make Sense!

Looking ahead to the tour, lead vocalist and guitarist Kiaran Crook said: “This is a proper throwback tour for us. An old school Sherlocks tour where we’re hitting everywhere and getting back in amongst it. We’re a live band; this is what we love to do. Getting back in them rooms and connecting with real people is where it’s at!

“This is the most extensive tour we’ve been on since our debut album came out in 2017. We’re absolutely buzzing to see the fans up close and personal. You can’t beat that raw energy of tearing the roof off with the songs and everyone just going nuts!

“This time we’re even hitting places we’ve never played before, which for a band that’s been touring coming up to 10 years is something special!

“These shows are gonna sell out pretty quick and they’re certainly not to be missed, so get involved grab your tickets!”

Since forming in 2010 in South Yorkshire, brothers Kiaran and Brandon Crook (drums), Alex Procter (guitar) and Trent Jackson (bass) have built an incredibly passionate and loyal fan base, following them from the pubs and clubs to sold-out venues worldwide.

In addition to their own sold-out tours, The Sherlocks have shared arena and stadium stages with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kings of Leon, Keane, Kaiser Chiefs and The Libertines, amongst many others.

Joining The Sherlocks throughout their winter tour will be special guests The Jacques, whose second album Make Repetition! is released on September 5. The Jacques lead singer Finn O’Brien said: “Can’t wait to get on tour with the mighty Sherlocks, bringing this music to life and playing places we’ve never played before.”