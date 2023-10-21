People Like Me & You is The Sherlock’s fourth studio album. It pulsates with the anthemic synth-rock of The Killers and White Lies, the crunching enormity of Manic Street Preachers, prime Coldplay chant-alongs and the space glam textures of Kasabian, all moulded into unmistakably Sherlocks shapes. Frontman Kiaran Crook says, “There’s a lot more programmed stuff, it’s not just relying on guitar, bass and drums, there’s some different sounds in there. It was the next step of the band. With our band that’s always the aim, to try to push it as far as we can, make it sound as big as we can.”The band - completed by Kiaran’s brother and co-founder Brandon Crook (drums) plus relatively recent additions Alex Procter (guitar) and Trent Jackson (bass) - recorded the album during sessions at The Motor Museum in Liverpool with producer Al Groves (Bring Me The Horizon, The Reytons).