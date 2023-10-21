The Sherlocks announce biggest UK headline shows including dates in Sheffield and Nottingham
The Sherlocks will be performing at the 02 Academy in Sheffield on November 2, 2023, wrapping up a 12-date tour which includes a stop at Nottingham’s Rock City on October 14.
Radio 1 has championed music from the new album, People Like Me & You which was released in August. The track Sirens was named Jordan & Vick’s Tune of the Week and received further support from Jack Saunders.
People Like Me & You is The Sherlock’s fourth studio album. It pulsates with the anthemic synth-rock of The Killers and White Lies, the crunching enormity of Manic Street Preachers, prime Coldplay chant-alongs and the space glam textures of Kasabian, all moulded into unmistakably Sherlocks shapes. Frontman Kiaran Crook says, “There’s a lot more programmed stuff, it’s not just relying on guitar, bass and drums, there’s some different sounds in there. It was the next step of the band. With our band that’s always the aim, to try to push it as far as we can, make it sound as big as we can.”The band - completed by Kiaran’s brother and co-founder Brandon Crook (drums) plus relatively recent additions Alex Procter (guitar) and Trent Jackson (bass) - recorded the album during sessions at The Motor Museum in Liverpool with producer Al Groves (Bring Me The Horizon, The Reytons).
Formed 13 years ago, The Sherlocks were the first unsigned band since the Arctic Monkeys to sell out The Leadmill in Sheffield. They supported The LIbertines on arenas shows in 2016 and Liam Gallagher on his European tour in 2017.