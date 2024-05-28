Co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and featuring original drummer Charley ‘Aitch’ Bembridge, The Selecter brought their unmistakable sound to this unique underground venue.

The Devil’s Arse cave provided a rather surreal setting, with stalactites dripping from high above and bats flying around. However, the natural acoustics lent a warmth to the music, creating a rich and otherworldly experience.

Pauline Black’s stage presence was captivating, and her interactions with the crowd made everyone feel like part of the ska family. The band’s tight musicianship and infectious grooves had fans bouncing in the darkness before long.

Some of the biggest crowd pleasers of the night had to be “Three Minute Hero”, “Too Much Pressure” and “On My Radio”

The Devil’s Arse Cave is an extraordinary venue, keep an eye out for future events at this subterranean gem!

