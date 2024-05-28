The Selector at The Devil's ArseThe Selector at The Devil's Arse
The Selector go underground in Derbyshire with gig in the Devil’s ArseE

By Phil Thorns
Published 28th May 2024, 12:08 BST
The Selecter, led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black, graced the mystical depths of Peak Cavern with their infectious ska rhythms.

Co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson and featuring original drummer Charley ‘Aitch’ Bembridge, The Selecter brought their unmistakable sound to this unique underground venue.

The Devil’s Arse cave provided a rather surreal setting, with stalactites dripping from high above and bats flying around. However, the natural acoustics lent a warmth to the music, creating a rich and otherworldly experience.

Pauline Black’s stage presence was captivating, and her interactions with the crowd made everyone feel like part of the ska family. The band’s tight musicianship and infectious grooves had fans bouncing in the darkness before long.

Some of the biggest crowd pleasers of the night had to be “Three Minute Hero”, “Too Much Pressure” and “On My Radio”

The Devil’s Arse Cave is an extraordinary venue, keep an eye out for future events at this subterranean gem!

