The group will play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Monday, December 20, where supporters will be treated to an Unplugged & Undercover Christmas Show.

Selections from the alnums A Bit Of What You Fancy, Bitter, Sweet & Twisted. This Is Rock ‘N’Roll, Well Oiled, will be aired during the evening.

The line-up for this concert will feature Spike on vocals, Guy Griffin and Paul Guerin on guitars and Keith Weir on keyboards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a sound that harks back to the Seventies heyday of The Faces, Stones, Slade and Mott The Hoople, The Quireboys have always remained true to their roots from the start. The boys’ mission is simply to keep the spirit of good time rock ‘n’ roll alive and kicking into the 21st century.