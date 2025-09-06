Stewart Copeland will talk about his remarkable career in his presentation Have I Said Too Much? at Buxton Opera House on September 26, 2025.

Stewart Copeland, the A-list rock star who found worldwide fame as drummer in The Police, will visit a Derbyshire theatre to talk about his remarkable career as a performer, musician and writer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spoken word is one of the few creative formats that Stewart is new to but given his success in so many other spheres, he is sure to excel.

Stewart’s talk Have I Said Too Much? – touring to Buxton Opera House on September 26, 2025 – will cover his huge success with The Police, being one of the greatest drummers of all-time, a multi-Grammy winner, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became an all-time great after recruiting Sting and Andy Summers into his band, The Police, in 1977. The Police went on to become one of the most influential bands Britain has ever produced and for a while were the biggest in the world.

Stewart said: “The phenomenon itself is incredible. It’s such good fun. You do something, you get an immediate response. You bang something, 80,000 people cheer. But all of the tension around it, the travel, the tension on the afternoon of a show, that’s all tedious.

“It was everything we ever dreamed of and more, yet there was a strange sense of disquiet. There was a strange sense of vertigo. That’s the best word I can think of to describe the fact that we were just flying high over humanity, and it was really wonderful to be the centre of that attention. But there’s a point where there’s such a thing as too much love, too much adoration, and that becomes oppressive. I made a film, Everyone Stares, about what that felt like. It was sort of unsettling. We could handle it, because we were young and egotistical and confident. But it was expected that there would be an anxiety along with it.”

The Police were at the height of their fame when they disbanded in 1986, with creative differences contributing to the split. The group periodically returned for one-off shows and a reunion tour in 2007, which was the highest grossing in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart began composing soundtracks for cult and blockbuster movies, starting with Grammy winning Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumblefish. He’s spent the subsequent near-four decades at the forefront of contemporary music, as a rock star and acclaimed film composer, and across the worlds of opera, ballet, chamber, and world music.

Stewart said: “Composing was an interesting transition because on the one hand, I was in the band, I was master of the universe, I was one of the golden ones. And in the band, life was hell. The Police was like a Prada suit made out of razor blades. Outside the band, I was an employee. I worked for hire. I was a composer. People paid me money and I worked for them. I was a hired gun. I was working by myself in a studio creating music for money. Two different things. Guess which one made me happier?”

More recently, he published two autobiographical books and unveiled Police Deranged For Orchestra, a remarkable, orchestral reimagining of The Police’s best works.

“It’s been quite a ride,” he said, modestly as he looked back across the remarkable terrain during his 72 years on planet earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standard tickets cost £41.50 each for Stewart Copeland – Have I Said Too Much? at Buxton Opera House. VIP ticket (including goody bag and premium seat) costs £55.50, meet and greet ticket (including goody bag and front row seat costs £98.50. Book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk