Chesney Hawkes will play at Yellow Arch, Sheffield on March 29 2025.

Nineties pop star Chesney Hawkes has announced his first UK tour in more than a decade including a show in Sheffield.

Chesney will perform at Yellow Arch on March 29, 2025, in support of his new album.

Famed for his era-defining smash hit The One and Only and film star good looks, three decades on Chesney has kick-started the long overdue next chapter in his career with the single Get A Hold Of Yourself which is his first all-new music in more than a decade. Chesney says, “It’s really strange experiencing this all again - three decades later and with three decades worth of growing up. It’s taken a long time to feel confident enough to really throw myself back into a project but growing up and feeling much more comfortable and freer within myself has allowed that to happen. That’s what “Get A Hold Of Yourself” is about, getting hold of yourself and being free!

Chesney wrote Get A Hold Of Yourself’ with its producer, the BRIT Award winner and Grammy nominee Jake Gosling (Ed Sheeran, One Direction) and songwriter Adam Coltman.

He said: "I am so proud of these new songs and I cannot wait to share them with you as well as dusting off the old hits too. And of course like any CH shows I will give you my take on some of my favourite artists’ songs as well as lots of other surprises

Tickets for the Sheffield gig cost £25 (plus £2.50 booking fee). Go to https://www.fatsoma.com/e/pmm54klr/chesney-hawkes