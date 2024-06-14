The Mysterines will be promoting their new album at Sheffield's The Foundry with Bear Tree Records on June 18, playing at the city's Tramlines Festival and headlining the Giant Squid stage at Y Not festival, between Matlock and Buxton on Friday, August 2.

Alternative rock band The Mysterines have an action-packed summer ahead with festival dates at Y Not in Derbyshire, Tramlines in Sheffield and a new album to promote.

Their second album Afraid of Tomorrows is due out on June 21, three days after they perform at Sheffield’s The Foundry with Bear Tree Records as part of a promotional tour.

Vocalist Lia Metcalfe said: “Afraid of Tomorrows is a mirror where you find you’re nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations - of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It’s a collage of what’s been lost and of love unbounded.”

In anticipation for the album the group have shared the lead single Stray, which premiered on BBC Radio 1 as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record and their latest single Sink Ya Teeth.

Recorded and produced by Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) in Los Angeles, this new album is a deeper and darker foray into The Mysterines’ psyche than its predecessor, the top-ten critically acclaimed Reeling. Afraid of Tomorrows reflects the maturity and growth of the band, completed by George Favager (bass), Callum Thompson (guitar) and Paul Crilly (drums).

Earlier this year The Mysterines played a UK leg touring as main support to Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and have also been announced as special guests to Bloc Party for their huge 20th anniversary Crystal Palace Park show on July 7. The group are set to bring their electric live show to festivals all over Europe and the UK this summer, including Live at Leeds in the Park, 2000 Trees and Truck Festival.

The Mysterines headline The Leadmill stage at Tramlines on Juy 26 and the Giant Squid stage at Y Not on August 2.

They follow their summer of festivals with a headline tour of Europe and the UK including a sold-out show at the Rescue Rooms, Nottingham on October 22.

In the nine years since forming The Mysterines have supported the Arctic Monkeys when they played in front of a 60,000-strong crowd at the Emirates Stadium, London in July 2023 and had support slots with Primal Scream, Royal Blood, The Amazons, Sea Girls, Peter Hook and Red Rum Club.

The Merseyside band started life as a three-piece founded by Lia and George who lived near each other on the Wirral. They recruited drummer Chrissy Moore who left four years ago and was replaced by Paul Crilly as the band expanded to a five-piece.

Seven songs were released across two EPs on their own Pretty Face Recordings before The Mysterines signed to Fiction Records in March 2021.

