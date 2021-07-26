The Lancaster duo – husband-and-wife duo David Blackwell and Holly Ross – have now, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, rescheduled the tour originally intended to promote the April 2020 release of their I Am Moron album, seven times.

With the latest four-week delay to the so-called ‘freedom day’ and the planned lifting of all restrictions, the band have once again had to reschedule the gigs they had set to start in early July – including shows at Sheffield’s O2 Academy and Nottingham’s Metronome – and have successfully pushed the dates back by a couple of weeks to meet the new restrictions.

Singer/guitarist Holly says: “It's part of the DIY culture. You just don't give up. So as soon as we found out reopening had been pushed back, we set about heaving all our tour dates back into late July/August.

“We didn't want to wait till next year. And within 24 hours we’d re-booked our UK tour for the seventh time.

“We are all just ready for the party now. Everyone has been looking forward to these shows for over a year and we can't wait to bring it to em.”

Surreal experiences

As well as celebrating I Am Moron, the tour also coincides with the release of single I, Moron on July 9, a collaboration with Iggy Pop.

Holly says: “Being in The Lovely Eggs we’re kind of used to surreal experiences, but collaborating with Iggy Pop takes the biscuit. It’s actually unbelievable.

“For him just to say nothing but ‘moron’ over and over again fitted in with the sentiment of the song perfectly.

“He just got it. We are all morons. In a world of moronic things. In a world of moronic ideas. You are moron. I am Moron. We are Moron.”

In a further homage to Iggy, the B-side features The Lovely Eggs own take on ‘Dum Dum Boys’ from Iggy’s 1977 album The Idiot.

Drummer David says: “For the B-side, it made real sense to us to cover one of Iggy’s songs off The Idiot.

“There seemed to be a real synchronicity to it.

“I had this album on cassette, and it was one of the first albums that I got really into. Dum Dum Boys struck a chord with us, kind of missing the old days and the old gang we used to hang out with.”

The Lovely Eggs now play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on July 29 and Nottingham’s Metronome on August 4 – for tickets, see thelovelyeggs.co.uk