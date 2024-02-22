Tickets will go on general sale this Friday, February 23, at 9am for shows at Nottingham Rock City on October 21 and Sheffield Octagon on November 4, 2024.

New album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, will be released on March 29. Three singles – Run, Run, Run, Night Of The Hunter and Shiver – have been taken from the band’s fourth album which is their first in nine years. Previously released albums are Up The Bracket, The Libertines and Anthems For Doomed Youth.