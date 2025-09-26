The Johnny Quinn Macs launch new season of folk concerts in Derbyshire town
All the shows will take place at Belper Meadows Cricket Club Pavilion, beginning on October 4 with The Johnny Quinn Macs.
The trio boasts John McSherry (uillean pipes, whistles), Brendán Quinn (guitar, vocals) and Francis McIlduff (uillean pipes, whistles, bodhran).
John has been a major figure in Irish music for over 20 years. He is a composer, producer, arranger, and established studio session musician of world renown, having recorded and performed with artists including Sinéad O’Connor, Rod Stewart, Nanci Griffith, Gary Kemp, The Corrs and Clannad. A founder member of top traditional bands Lunasa, Tamalin, Donal Lunny's Coolfin, and Irish-American super-group the olllam, John has produced a string of critically acclaimed and innovative albums, both solo and collaborative. Brendán has toured the world as a singer-songwriter and traditional accompanist for many years. Hugely influenced by his love of Irish music and the Irish language, his ability to convey the stories of strangers and his own experiences through song has created his distinctive, captivating style. Francis, a member of the legendary McPeake musical family from Belfast, debuted with the family band Clann McPeake in the 1980s. Hehas gone on to play with leading outfits including Alias Ron Kavana, Afterhours, Sin É and more recently At First Light, the band in which Francis and John first created the “double pipes” sound that has become their trademark.
Triple Scots Trad Music Awards nominees Gnoss will perform in Belper on October 24. The group’s credits include three consecutive sellout appearances at Glasgow’s world-famous Celtic Connections festival.
Outstanding musicianship, deep traditional roots and contemporary flair combine to create songs and tunes brimming with character. Gnoss have released three albums – Drawn From Deep Water, The Light Of The Moon which earned them a nomination for album of the year at the Scots Trad Music Awards and racked up more than one million streams in 2032, and Stretching Skyward.
Gnoss combines the talents of Aidan Moodie (guitar/vocals), Graham Rorie (fiddle, mandolin, electric tenor guitar), Connor Sinclair (fiddle, whistles, vocals), Craig Baxter (bodhran, percussion).
Celebrating their landmark 30th year, Flook visit Belper on November 23 where they will play music from all their albums. Exciting new music was released in early 2025 - and the fearless freedom in their music is ever evolving. This concert is sold out; however a waiting list is available on the booking site.
The concerts are arranged by Black Dog Radio. Tickets are available from https://www.wegottickets.com/BDR