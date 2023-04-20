The Hollies wll perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 30, 2023.

Expect to hear timeless hits such as The Air That I Breathe, He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress) and Bus Stop in the concert at the City Hall on September 30, 2023.

The band includes powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott, and singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tony Hicks, who were in the original line-up of The Hollies.They are joined by lead singer Peter Howarth, as well as bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker, and Steve Lauri on rhythm guitar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year The Hollies celebrated 60 years together with a hugely successful UK tour.

Most Popular

One of the key bands of the 1960s invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, The Hollies have performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

The Hollies, who are renowned for their distinctive three-part vocal harmonies, have racked up more than 20 worldwide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. The band have spend an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.