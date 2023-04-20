News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
34 minutes ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
47 minutes ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
13 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?
14 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire

The Hollies replay their 60s hits for live show in Sheffield

Iconic band The Hollies featuring two of the original members will play in Sheffield during a UK tour.

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
The Hollies wll perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 30, 2023.The Hollies wll perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 30, 2023.
The Hollies wll perform at Sheffield City Hall on September 30, 2023.

Expect to hear timeless hits such as The Air That I Breathe, He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother, Long Cool Woman (in a Black Dress) and Bus Stop in the concert at the City Hall on September 30, 2023.

The band includes powerhouse drummer Bobby Elliott, and singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tony Hicks, who were in the original line-up of The Hollies.They are joined by lead singer Peter Howarth, as well as bass player Ray Stiles, keyboardist Ian Parker, and Steve Lauri on rhythm guitar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year The Hollies celebrated 60 years together with a hugely successful UK tour.

Most Popular

    One of the key bands of the 1960s invasion era alongside the likes of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, The Hollies have performing continuously since their formation in 1962.

    The Hollies, who are renowned for their distinctive three-part vocal harmonies, have racked up more than 20 worldwide hits, including number one singles in both the US and UK. The band have spend an astonishing 263 weeks in the UK top 40 official singles chart.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    In 1995, they were bestowed the coveted Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution To British Music, and in 2010 were inducted into the American Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame for their ‘impact on the evolution, development and perpetuation of Rock and Roll’.

    For tickets to see The Hollies performing live in Sheffield, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or purchase over the counter at Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

    Related topics:SheffieldCity Hall