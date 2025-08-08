The Grateful Dead Movie - remastered with a bonus live performance - returns to big screen in Mansfield and Sheffield

The Grateful Dead Movie will be shown at Mansfield Odeon and Sheffield Cineworld on August 14 and 16, 2025.

Celebrate 60 years of American rock band Grateful Dead at special screenings of a cult classic film.

The Grateful Dead Movie has been remastered for sound and picture and returns to the big screen in August 2025. The follows what was believed to be their final performances, a five-night run at San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom in October 1974.

Stellar live performances, awesome animation, interviews with band members and crew feature in the film.

Included in the 2025 remastering is China Cat Sunflower > I Know You Rider, a bonus live performance from the October ‘74 Winterland shows not included in the official film release.

The Grateful Dead Movie will be shown at Mansfield Odeon on August 14 at 5.30pm and on August 16 at 12 noon and at Sheffield Cineworld on August 14 at 7pm and August 15 at 12 noon. To book tickets, go to www.meetupatthemovies.com

Film merchandise including hoodie, T-shirt, hats, bag and poster to accompany the film are available to pre-order on https://store.trafalgar-releasing.com/collections/gratefuldead?

The Grateful Dead were active on the music scene for 30 years, performing more than 2,000 concerts to legions of fans who were nicknamed Deadheads.

Just a couple of months before founder lead guitarist Jerry Garcia died in 1995, The Grateful Dead played one of their largest concerts with Bob Dylan in Vermont to a crowd in excess of 90,000.