An all-star band exploring the music of progressive rock band Pink Floyd during guitarist David Gilmour’s era have announced their debut UK tour.

Bringing together some of music’s most esteemed players, The Gilmour Project will play music from Pink Floyd’s catalogue alongside notable highlights from Gilmour’s own solo canon.

The line-up comprises Jeff Pavar (lead guitar with Crosby Stills and Nash, CPR, Phil Lesh), Kasim Sulton (bass and vocals with Todd Rundgren, Utopia, Meatloaf), Prairie Prince (co-founder of The Tubes, original drummer with Journey, drums with Todd Rundgren), Mark Karan (guitar and vocals with Bob Weir, RatDog, The Other Ones) and Scott Guberman (keyboard and vocals with Phil Lesh and Friends).

Vintage Rock called The Gilmour Project “a fine tribute to the music of one its most iconic makers.” Indie Rocks commented: “The Gilmour Project put to rest all doubts about their versatility as musicians and their integration as a band—also, it is worth saying, about their vocal prowess. But it was in the encore with “Comfortably Numb” where they also made clear their power to revive the spirit of listening to the original Pink Floyd live…. the purest energy of a rock concert.”

The Gilmour Project completed a mammoth 55-date tour of North America in 2023 to celebrate the 1973 Pink Floyd masterpiece, The Dark Side of The Moon.