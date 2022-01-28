The ELO Experience replays hits Mr Blue Sky and Evil Woman at Sheffield show
Celebrate the music of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra at a tribute show touring to Sheffield.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 5:30 am
Multi award-winning The ELO Experience will perform hits such as Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Living Thing and Don’t Bring Me Down at the City Hall on January 29, 2022.
The concert includes all the favourite songs from ELO’s extensive back catalogue spanning more than 45 years, with a string section, light show and large screen projection enhancing the experience.
Tickets cost £29; to book, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk