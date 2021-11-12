The Drifters sing hits galore in live show in Chesterfield

The Drifters will sing their classic hits at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on November 19, 2021.

The audience can expect to hear hits such as Saturday Night at the Movies, You’re More Than A Number, Kissin’ in the Back Row, Under The Boardwalk, Save The Last Dance For Me, Down On The Beach and many more.

The Drifters have been inducted into the Rock & Roll of Fame, performed for the President of the United States and listed among the greatest artists of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Launched in 1953 by Clive McPhatter, the group’s first manager was George Treadwell, a former jazz musician, who brought in and brought in several

greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

George’s daughter Tina Treadwell is now owner of The Drifters’ name.