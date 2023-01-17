The Commoners and Troy Kennedy co-headline show at Sheffield's Greystones on April 18, 2023 (photo: JC Polien/Adam Kennedy)

They will play at The Greystones pub in Sheffield on Tuesday, April 18, during a 15-date tour which ends at The Bodega in Nottingham on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The Commoners will perform tracks from their current album Find A Better Way which includes the singles Fill My Cup, Find A Better Way, and Too Much. The title track single was mixed by award-winning Australian record producer Kevin Shirley (Joe Bonamassa, Black Crowes, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin).

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, The Commoners accentuate their signature sound with high-energy riffs, soulful vocals, and rich harmonies.

Regarded as the UK’s king of slide guitar, Troy Redfern won Hard Rock Hell’s Blues Artist of the Year. Troy will be plugging his current album The Wings of Salvation which is his best seller to date. The album follows hot on the heels of singles Come On, Gasoline, Sweet Caroline and Mercy.

