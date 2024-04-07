Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Christians will perform at The Devils Arse cavern in Castleton on Saturday, July 13, with tickets now on sale.

Manewhile, the band are plugging the single Tanera Days, which was written by by a fan of the band Andrew Langridge. Inspiration struck after a building contract took him to the remote Scottish island of Tanera Mor.

Andrew said: ““My client, the owner of the island, bought it to gift to a charity that devotes its time to rehabilitating armed forces members suffering from PTSD, and other mental illness struggles. It really struck me the selflessness of the anonymous island owner who was doing so much to help people recover in a nurturing environment.“I chatted to Garry Christian and singer/ producer guitarist Joey Ankrah about my song and they wanted to record and produce it, I definitely wasn't going to say no to that”.I think the song, coupled with Garry’s immaculate vocals, capture the spiritual calming quality of the island perfectly.”

The Christians play at The Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton on July 13, 2024 (photo: Jackie Dixon)

Garry Christian, who fronts The Christians, said: “This is certainly a first for us, our fans have been with us every step of the way, but they don’t normally get direct input to the music! The song was so good, and the underlying message about making sure that we all find our own sanctuary in this fast-moving world feels very important and timely. We’re all delighted with how it came out.”

The Christians scored international chart hits with songs including Ideal World, Harvest for the World and Words in the Eighties and Nineties.