Each iconic phase of The Beatles career will be recreated in sound and look at the City Hall on December 17, 2024.

Formed in 1980 by four cast members of the show Beatlemania after the musical’s final West End performance, The Bootleg Beatles have played more than 4,000 shows around the world.

In the Nineties the tribute band opened for Oasis at Knebworth, kicked off the Hillsborough Justice Concert at Anfield in Liverpool, supported Rod Stewart and played on the same bill as Elton John, both gigs at Wembley Stadium, and recreated The Beatles’ famous rooftop concert on top of the Apple headquarters at 3 Savile Row, London.

The Bootleg Beatles play at Buxton Opera House on April 10. 2024.

The Noughties saw The Bootlegs performing at Queen Elizabeth’s 40th anniversary celebration concert which was headlined by Paul McCartney in 2002, playing at V2000 opening for All Saints, Travis and Macy Gray and playiing in the acoustic tent at Glastonbury in 2007.

A change of personnel for The Bootlegs came in the 2010s with the departure of three founder members – Neil Harrison (retired, 2011) , David Caitlin-Birch (2012) and Andre Barreu (2014). They were replaced by Adam Hastings (John Lennon), Steve White (Paul McCartney) and Steve Hill (George Harrison). Gordon Elsemoor, former cast member of the show Let It Be replaced Rick Rock from punk band Sham 69, as Ringo Starr in 2016. Tyson Kelly took over from Adam Hastings in 2018 and Paul Canning has latterly played the role of John Lennon.