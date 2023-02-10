The world’s premier homage to the Fab Four will take a whistle-stop journey through the Swinging Sixties in a concert at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

This Magical Mystery trip will take the audience from Love Me Do to Let It Be, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vox amps, mop tops, Chelsea boots and Chesterfield suits will recreate the authentic sound and look of The Beatles.

With a little help from their orchestral ensemble, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for fans of all ages.

Most Popular