The Bootleg Beatles promise a magical mystery tour in Derbyshire concert
Tribute band The Bootleg Beatles will be playing a show in Derbyshire that will include a special set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Please Please Me LP.
The world’s premier homage to the Fab Four will take a whistle-stop journey through the Swinging Sixties in a concert at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
This Magical Mystery trip will take the audience from Love Me Do to Let It Be, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour.
Vox amps, mop tops, Chelsea boots and Chesterfield suits will recreate the authentic sound and look of The Beatles.
With a little help from their orchestral ensemble, this multi-media show is an absolute must-see for fans of all ages.
Tickets from £33. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk