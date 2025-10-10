Sir Bob Geldof has fronted The Boomtown Rats for 50 years and will be performing with them at Sheffield City Hall on October 24, 2025.

Trailblazing rock/new wave band The Boomtown Rats are celebrating their 50th anniversary on a tour of England which includes a live show in Sheffield.

The group, who are renowned for their raw energy, thought-provoking lyrics, and ability to reinvent themselves across decades, will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 24, 2025.

Their internationally-acclaimed song Rat Trap was the first ever UK number one single from an Irish band and was followed by the iconic I Don’t Like Mondays which topped charts around the world.

Founder vocalist Sir Bob Geldof’s activism took centre stage with the monumental Live Aid concert in 1985. The Boomtown Rats disbanded in 1986, then after three decades, reunited in 2013, reintroducing their catalogue to a new generation.

In 2020, they released exciting new material with much anticipated album Citizens of Boomtown”.

Founder members Bob Geldof, bass player Pete Briquette and drummer Simon Crewe now perform alongside guitarists Paul Cuddeford and Darren Beale and keyboard player Alan Dunn.

Tickets for the Sheffield show cost £52.95, go to www.ticketmaster.co.uk