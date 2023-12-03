Musicians with links to star bands embracing rock, electronic dance and punk are backing a new outdoor charity festival in north Derbyshire.

Tony Wright, the singer from Terrorvision, will perform a solo acoustic set.

Plaguefest will be heading to Clay Cross Town football ground on July 14, 2024 where artists from big name groups and top Derbyshire acts will entertain the crowd.

The event will feature live music from the following:

Janus Stark, featuring Gizz Butt who plays live shows with The Prodigy, are among the line-up for Plaguefest at Clay Cross Football Club on July 14, 2024 (photo: Daniel Ackerley)

Janus Stark - featuring Gizz Butt, live guitarist with The Prodigy;

TV Smith - frontman from the legendary 70s band The Adverts performing an acoustic set;

Arkdown - Sheffield based metal band with more than 200,000 streams on Spotify;

Loz Campbell, tipped as one of the best new bands in the country who have appeared on BBC introducing;

Popestars - the UK's best 'Ghost' tribute band;

Paramore GB - the UK's best Paramore tribute band;

Riffler - Derbyshire pop and rock covers band;

Jodie Rose - Midlands based female solo artist;

The Shambles - Chesterfield's very own acoustic duo.

There will also be fire performing, dancing and burlesque from Embers Collective, who hail from South Wales. Live wrestling from Breakout ProWestling – one of the UK’s top independent wrestling companies –and stand-up comedy from Ben Briggs and Roland Gent will entertain the crowd.

A trapeze act, kids activities including a bouncy castle and more than 25 stalls are on the schedule.

Visitors will be invited to bid in a silent auction for a signed and framed Red Hot Chili Peppers lyric sheet.

Proceeds from the day go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Plaguefest is organised by Craig Boden Promotions whose namesake founder said: "We are doing it for Macmillan as we have all had experience of cancer in the past - one of our co-organisers had cancer himself a few years ago and we wanted a cause that everyone could get behind and support.

"This is the very first Plaguefest. I have organised many charity gigs in the past but they have been in specialist music venues, and this is the first all dayer, as well as the first outside event we have done and the first at a non music venue, so it has been quite challenging at times. I never knew portable toilets were so expensive to hire for example!”

Craig, 47, who lives in Pilsley, near Clay Cross, shared the reasoning behind the name of the new festival. He said: "We needed a memorable name that didn't currently have any previous events linked to it and I believe we are the only 'Plaguefest' in the country. One of my co-organisers’ nickname is 'Lague' so it all sort of fell into place name wise. We did originally want the event to be themed (ie people dressed as zombies, 'monster' related band names, that kind of thing) but that idea has fallen away a little."

Plaguefest’s live music programme will kick off at 1pm with the audience admitted to the ground from midday. The festival will wrap up at 11pm.