Teenage Kicks hit band The Undertones will play in Devil's Arse Cavern in Derbyshire

The Undertones will play at Devil's Arse Cavern on September 30, 2022.

Expect to hear classic songs Teenage Kicks, Jimmy Jimmy and My Perfect Cousin at the gig in the Devil’s Arse Cavern, Castleton, on Friday, September 30.

With 40 years of material to draw from, the band should have plenty of songs to keep their fans happy.

The Undertones got together in Derry, Ireland, where five friends had learned to play rock and roll by listening to mail order records and John Peel’s show on Radio One.

John Peel loved the band’s debut single Teenage Kicks so much that he played it twice in a row on his radio show when he received it.

Following The Undertones signing to Sire Records and the re-release of Teenage Kicks, the band made their first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Four albums later frontman Feargal Sharkey announced that he was leaving The Undertones to pursue a solo career in 1983. The remaining four members decided to call it a day.

The Undertones reconvened in 1999, without Fergal Sharkey, to once again perform their songs to a new generation of fans in Derry. Paul McLoone replaced Sharkey on vocals and the band released an LP of new songs called Get What You Need.In 2003 Thrill Me was released as a limited edition 7” vinyl single and found its way to John Peel’s turntable. He introduced it on his show commenting, “And these are words I thought I would never be saying on radio again, a new single from The Undertones”. He liked it so much he played it twice, just as he did with Teenage Kicks in 1978.The band marked Record Store Day 2013 with a 7” vinyl only release, Much Too Late, which sold out the 1,000 copies before the day had ended.

Vinyl remasters of their first two LPs, The Undertones – The Undertones and The Undertones – Hypnotised were released in 2016, along with a vinyl remix of the 1979 single Get Over You.

The 40th anniversary of Teenage Kicks in 2018 saw the band released a Vinyl Single Box Set for Record Store Day. The collection of 13x7ins original Undertones singles charted the band’s early years from 1978 to 1983.

Several of The Undertones’ tracks featured in the film Good Vibrations which tells the story of the record shop and label that signed them.

Their song Here Comes The Summer has accompanied TV adverts for Kodak and VW Golf while Teenage Kicks was used in a Three Mobile campaign.