The duo, comprising Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal, will be performing live at The Incora County Ground, Derby, on July 12. Alison Moyet will be their special guest.

Tears For Fears were an iconic band of the Eighties, selling more than 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Mad World, Sowing The Seeds Of Love and Woman In Chains acknowledged as classics.

Speaking about going back out on the road Curt Smith said, “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Tears For Fears upcoming album, The Tipping Point, will be released on February 25 and follows the launch of the single No Small Thing which emerged in December.

Roland Orzabal said: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. In September of 2022 the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

When asked why make The Tipping Point now? Roland Orzabal said: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together. We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.” Curt agreed: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”