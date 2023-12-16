Do you love the songs of Taylor Swift, Marvin Gaye, Elvis Presley or Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons?

Nate Simpson stars in The Marvin Gaye Songbook which tours to the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on January 19, 2024 (photo: Pawel Spolnicki)

Head to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre in the new year to see some of the best tribute shows on the circuit.

Taylormania is an award-winning extravaganaza celebrating Taylor Swift’s Eras concert. The show has already taken ‘Swiftie’ fans around the world by storm and features much loved hits including: Shake It Off, Blank Space, Love Story, You Belong With Me, Look What You Made Me Do, I Knew You Were Trouble and many, many more. Katy Ellis, accompanied by a live band and dancers, will deliver an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift concert at the Winding Wheel Theatre on January 6, 2024.

West End and X Factor star Nate Simpson celebrates the Prince of Motown by starring in The Marvin Gaye Songbook. Nate will perform all the hits, from I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Sexual Healing, What’s Going On? right through to Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Too Busy Thinking About My Baby and many more, accompanied by a live band of West End musicians. You can catch The Marvin Gaye Songbook in Chesterfield on January 19.

World-class singer Emilio Santoro brings his award-winning Elvis show to the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 2. The 21-year-old entertainer has won both European and World Championships as Elvis and wowed America’s Got Talent viewers with his appearance in the 2022 final. Backed by authentic 50s band The Creoles, Emilio celebrates Elvis’ younger years. Don your Blue Suede Shoes and get All Shook Up for the greatest hits including Jailhouse Rock, Devil in Disguise, Can’t Help Falling in Love, Hound Dog, Always on My Mind and many more.

Gareth Gates heads the line-up of singers in The Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, joining forces with cast members from the West End hit musical Jersey Boys. This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of four boys from New Jersey who started singing under a street lamp and soon became one of the most recognised groups in history. Songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more will be performed during the show at the Winding Wheel Theatre on February 8.