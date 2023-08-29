Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir return to rehearsals in the town's Central Methodist Church on August 31.

Two groups of singers in Derbyshire are on the lookout for recruits to swell their ranks.

Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir is aiming to boost its membership as it returns to rehearsals on Thursday, August 31 at 7.15pm in the Central Methodist Church, Chesterfield.

The choir will be preparing for a performance of John Rutter’s Requiem/ This work promises to be a highlight of the choir’s next concert at St Thomas’s Church, Brampton on November 11 at 3pm.

Matlock G & S Singers resume reheasals after the summer break on Friday, September 8, at All Saints Church hall, Matlock.

Throughout the year the choir performs four concerts for the public in various venues including the famous Crooked Spire church where they are concert choir in residence. The choir also hosts an annual Choral Day and in 2024 will celebrate its 25th anniversary by performing Requiem by Mozart with soloists and orchestra at the Central Methodist Church on June 8.

For further details of the choir visit www.chestphilchoir.org.uk

Matlock G and S Singers, a friendly mixed voice group, is also appealing for recruits.

The group, led by musical director Melanie Gilbert and accompanied by top local pianist Chris Flint, doesn’t just sing Gilbert and Sullivan; there are songs from the shows, carols and folk songs. The emphasis is on having fun by making music together.

Established more that a quarter of a century ago, the group spends the autumn rehearsing songs for a themed Christmas concert – this year it is The Moon and Stars which will be performed in Matlock.

From January to June, singers will rehearse for a performance including Gilbert and Sullivan music that will take place at the Medway Centre in Bakewell.

No audition is required to join Matlock G & S Singers who resume rehearsals on September 8. Practice sessions are held at All Saints Church Hall, Smedley Street, Matlock, on Fridays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. All welcome to come along to a rehearsal, listen and have a chat to people with no obligation.