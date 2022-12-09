Eliot Kennedy is raising money for National Energy Action to help people in fuel poverty.

Eliot Kennedy, whose compositions include hits for Take That, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams and Spice Girls, was moved to write and produce ‘This Christmas’ after learning that 6.7million households could be in fuel poverty this winter.

In a video message posted on social media, Gary Barlow said: “Wishing my friend Eliot Kennedy all the best with his new single this Christmas which is in aid of National Energy Action. Stay warm this Christmas everybody and see you soon. Happy Christmas."Eliot, who lives in Sheffield, said of the impetus behind his single: “It’s a rallying call to help people this winter who are having to make a decision between heating and eating. These are the most fundamental things in life, and it’s tragic that we’re in this situation. We’re meant to be one of the wealthiest nations in the world and are struggling to keep people warm.

“For those who don’t need it and can afford to, it would be incredible if they’d consider donating their Winter Fuel Payment or Energy Bill Support Grant to National Energy Action’s Winter Warmth appeal. The hope is this Christmas single raises awareness for the cause.”

Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow promoting Finding Neverland on ABC's Good Morning America in 2014 (photo: Getty Images/Jenny Anderson)

His single is available to download on the JustGiving site where it has raised nearly £1,000. ‘This Christmas’ tells the story of a guy who lets down his girl and finds himself out in the cold. Eliot said: “It’s an up-tempo pop song and a fun way of saying, stay warm this Christmas. There’s a serious message behind it, but rather than a heavy big ballad designed to make people feel bad, I wanted to do something fun and light-hearted, that sounded more like me.”

One of the UK’s most successful songwriters and sought-after music producers, Eliot collaborated with Gary Barlow on writing the number one hit ‘Everything Changes’, songs for the musical ‘Finding Neverland’ and the Queen’s jubilee song ‘Sing’. Gary said: “I have worked with Eliot for nearly 20 years, he is like a brother to me, musical theatre is now a passion of ours. Eliot is a rare talent who moves effortlessly between composing some of the world’s biggest pop songs, to smash hit musical theatre and film. He is one of music industry’s most sought-after producers.”

Dividing his time between Nashville and his beloved South Yorkshire, Eliot owns Steel Works Studios in Sheffield. He recently produced Donny Osmond’s 60th album at Steel Works studios to celebrate Donny’s 51 years in music.Bryan Adams, with whom Eliot has worked for 15 years, said: ““Eliot is very modest but his hit songs must have sold at least 50 million records worldwide. He is my go-to partner for song writing, he is a creative genius and has one of the best music studios in the UK.”

Eliot has collaborated on TV shows such as the X-Factor, where he was talent development director and mentored global superstars One Direction and Little Mix.

