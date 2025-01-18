The Upbeat Beatles play at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield on January 31, 2025.

Beatles’ fans can take a trip down memory lane with one of the best tribute bands in their field.

The Upbeat Beatles will be performing the Fab Four’s greatest hits at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on January 31, 2025.

More than 30 songs including Yellow Submarine, Hey Jude and Get Back will be packed into a set that stretches from the iconic early albums like Please Please Me and With The Beatles to the psychedelic offering of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and the timeless beauty of Abbey Road.

From the depths of Liverpool’s Cavern Club all the way up to that famous rooftop on the Apple Corps building in London, The Upbeat Beatles will take you on a magical history tour of the Beatles’ career.

As The Upbeat Beatles enters its 28th year of performance, the band has played together four times longer than the Beatles did.

The’ line-up comprises Richie Jordan as John Lennon, Simon Blight as Paul McCartney, Colin Yates as George Harrison and James Jordan as Ringo Starr.

Also making an appearance in Chesterfield this month will be the UK’s first tribute to country mega star Morgan Wallen wich features a musical journey through the hits of the world record-breaking artist.

Morgan Wallen Tribute UK will pay homage to every aspect of Wallen’s repertoire including his biggest hits Whiskey Glasses, Last Night, You Proof, Wasted On You, Up Down plus many more. Get ready to sing along and dance when the show rolls into the Winding Wheel on January 24.

Fans of Queen should book tickets for Killer Rhapsody, a tribute band that have been wowing audiences from the UK to Europe to India for more than a decade. Killer Rhapsody’s homage to Freddie Mercury and Queen tours to the Winding Wheel on March 14, promising amazing harmonies and large orchestration in a spectacular stage show.

If you love to boogie then get ready to dance at T.Rextasy’s show where the iconic songs of Marc Bolan will be played by the the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to T.Rex. Hear classic numbers including Telegram Sam, Jeepsteer and Hot Love when T.Rextasy bring their Greatest Hits Tour to the Winding Wheel on March 22.

To book tickets, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01234 345222.