It is soon going to be panto season. Oh no it isn’t . . . oh yes it is.

This year Aladdin comes to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel, with Cbeebies’ Nigel Clarke, Britain’s Got Talent’s Tony Rudd and Anne Hegerty from The Chase the stars of the show.

Down the years our town has had some cracking pantos and cracking names starring. Here we take a look at just some of the shows down the years.

