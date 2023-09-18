System Exclusive look forward to UK tour including show in Sheffield
The American partnership of singer/guitarist Ari Blaisdell and drummer/synth deviant Matt Jones will play at Sidney and Matilda in Sheffield on September 21, 2023.
Matt said: “We came to play the UK last September for the first time and we immediately felt at home. Where American audiences tend to treat us as a not-unwelcome oddity or a synthy aberration, y'all just seemed to get it. We've been plotting our return ever since, and thankfully we were asked to play the End of the Road (we're chuffed) which gave us a great excuse to come back. We've been on the road more times than not ever since, we're road sharpened with new tunes and a new record to share with you. We're really looking forward to getting to know the homeland of our heroes - Depeche Mode, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bowie, Gary Numan, New Order, too many others to count!”
Armed with an arsenal of mini synths and a pocketful of Tarantino-dusted riffs at their disposal, System Exclusive are a duo who make heart-throbbing, pop punch with more than a hint of post-punk. Ari’s vocals Blaisdell’s vocals hark back to open-hearted 80’s hitmakers unafraid to quaver in the name of love, while they’re buoyed by Matt’s laser-gridded synth concoctions.
System Exclusive’s self-titled debut album, released in 2021, drew the attention of none other than Henry Rollins who said: "Their multi genre/time period collision is like a car accident where all parties walk away not only unscathed but sure they had a great time, like two different recording sessions sharing the same space and making it work”.
Tickets for their Sheffield concert, which starts at 8pm, cost £7, go to www.fatsoma.com/e/1on0nmjd/system-exclusive