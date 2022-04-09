Swing chart-toppers galore in Big Band concert at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK will play the Big Band hits at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on April 24, 2022.

The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular will be taking to the Winding Wheel stage on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Hear songs such as Pennsylvania 6-5000, One O’Clock Jump and Opus One and many more which shot band leaders such as Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller to worldwide stardom.

There will also be classics made popular by Swing vocalists including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The Big Band hits will be aired by the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK, directed by band leader Kevin Cunningham, which has wowed audiences across the country. The orchestra has played under the wing of a bomber plane at the American Air Museum and racked up sell-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Kevin said: “Our audiences can expect a fun, high-energy wall of sound from a 15-piece American style Big Band playing the numbers that everyone knows and loves. Swing is for everyone as proven by the huge popularity of Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders and the many Blitz Balls that are held every year. Keeping the music alive for new listeners to discover and come to love is important to us all and I know that comes across in our shows”.

The 18-piece Mansfield-based ensemble has 18 members and features some of the most talented musicians in the UK, with credits ranging from BBC Big Band to West End theatre bands.

With classic arrangements, spectacular solos, and a choreographed brass section, the two-hour show embodies the real essence of Swing, transporting its audience back down memory lane to the 40s and 50s.

The band takes its name from the king of Swing, Glenn Miller, who was a legendary trombonist, arranger, composer, and bandleader. He was the best-selling recording artist from 1939 to 1942 and in those four years scored 16 number one records and 69 top ten hits—more than Elvis Presley and the Beatles achieved. Glenn’s career was cut short when his plane mysteriously disappeared over the English channel en route to Paris.

The Glenn Miller and Big Band Spectacular concert in Chesterfield starts at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £26.50, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.