Sura Laynes have released Summer Soul, their fourth single from their self-titled album.

Revellers at Derbyshire’s biggest music festival Y Not may have caught Derby band Sura Laynes playing their latest single, Summer Soul, live on stage.

Summer Soul was recorded at Chesterfield studio Groovefarm Analog Recording Co and is described as an acoustic guitar-driven love song with jangling guitars, beautiful harmonies and laidback drums. The creation has hints of influences such as The La’s, Cast and The Hollies evident throughout.

It’s the fourth single to be plucked from the band’s self-titled debut album which was recorded live with minimal overdubs and produced by Liam Walker who mastered the recordings to quarter inch stereo tape which were digitised by sound engineer Paul Blakeman.

Sura Laynes played on Y NOT’s Hog and Barrel stage on the Saturday. The band posted: “Catch us while you can - next time we play you won't need a magnifying glass to find us on the poster!”

The group’s next public appearance is at the Happy Daze Festival on September 13 at the Electric Daisy in Derby.