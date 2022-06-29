Sugababes announce dates in Sheffield and Nottingham on first tour in two decades

Sugababes perform at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena and Sheffield's 02 Academy in October 2022.

The chart-topping, multi-platinum selling trio will perform at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on October 20 and at Sheffield )2 Academy on October 25, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, July 1, at 10am.

Sugababes, who performed at Glastonbury at the weekend and at Mighty Hoopla earlier in the month, will play 17 shows around the UK in their first tour for two decades.

Six number one singles and millions of global sales have made Sugababes one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time.

The pop trio of Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena and Keisha Buchanan released their debut album One Touch and breakout single Overload more than 20 years ago.

To book tickets for their October date in Nottingham, priced £47.50. go to www.motorpointarenanottingham