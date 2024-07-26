Sublime new APP revolutionises how we find Live Music

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Easy Go has developed a ground-breaking new App like you’ve never seen before. And it all starts here in Derbyshire with ’All DE Live Music’.Its mission is to help keep Live Music alive & kicking in and all around Derby by making it easy to find all the events on offer.

The vibrant live music scene in Derbyshire is set to receive a significant boost with the launch of All DE Live Music, an innovative mobile application designed to help residents and visitors easily discover live music events throughout the DE postcode area. Available now to download at www.teasywo.com, All DE Live Music is the first of 121 planned apps that will cover the country, starting right here in Derby.

All DE Live Music offers a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for music enthusiasts to stay connected with the local live music scene. With well over 100 live music gigs listed every week, the app ensures that you never miss out on your favourite performances.

Key Features of All DE Live Music

Extensive Event Listings: Access detailed information on around 500 upcoming live music events happening in and around Derbyshire, including venue details, artist line-ups, showtimes and more.

Access detailed information on around 500 upcoming live music events happening in and around Derbyshire, including venue details, artist line-ups, showtimes and more. Select or Search by: All of DE or a single DE Postal District, or by venue, act, location, date, event type.

All of DE or a single DE Postal District, or by venue, act, location, date, event type. Remember Favourite Events: Add them to your personal Wish List.

Add them to your personal Wish List. Share Events with Friends: directly from mobile or via social media.

directly from mobile or via social media. Easy Ticket Purchasing: Buy tickets for paid events directly through the app with a few simple taps.

Buy tickets for paid events directly through the app with a few simple taps. Interactive Map: Use the interactive map to explore venue locations and plan your musical adventures.

"We're excited to launch All DE Live Music in Derbyshire, a region with a rich musical heritage and a thriving live music scene," said Graham Hidderley/Burgess, creator of Teasywo, the developers behind the app. "Our mission here is to help keep live music alive and kicking throughout the DE postcode area by making it easier for people to discover and attend events."

All DE Live Music is free to use and is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to a wide audience. Get the APP easily and rapidly – just open www.teasywo.com in your browser, tap your SHARE BUTTON then scroll to select ‘ADD TO HOME SCREEN’ or ‘ADD TO PHONE’. It immediately appears in your App Library ready to use.