Straighten Out, who recreate The Stranglers’ early years complete with Hammond organ and Minimoog synthesiser, play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on January 21.

The tribute band will take you on a nostalgia trip that transports you back to those raw, powerful, exhilarating times when The Stranglers emerged through the quagmire of mediocrity to produce some of the finest music ever written.

The growling bass sound and the quirky guitar riffs are all there to be heard as is the dual vocal 'attack' from the two frontmen a-la Burnel/Cornwell as Straighten Out rip through the Stranglers’ much-loved songs: Peaches, Hanging Around, No More Heroes, 5 Minutes, The Raven, Walk On By, Down In The Sewer and many more.

A solid two-hour show is packed with songs from The Stranglers' early classic albums and beyond.

Bassist Shaggy and keyboard player Mick ('The Doc') were together in previous Stranglers tribute band Four More Heroes and it was only natural that these two continued on after their demise to form Straighten Out given their love of Stranglers music and the desire to keep playing live. Joining them are Jet ‘Beets’ Beety on drums and Phil Harvey on guitar and lead vocals to complete the fearsome foursome.

