Steve Steinman's tribute show Anything For Love - The Meat Loaf Story tours to Derbyshire theatre

Fans of the late, great singer Meat Loaf can listen to all his songs sung live by a tribute artist who has been performing them for three decades.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read

Packed with 25 classic songs, Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story is fronted by Steve Steinman and tours to Buxton Opera House on June 3, 2023.

The show will have you up on your feet dancing and singing out loud to some of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many, many more.

Steve will be accompanied by a ten-piece live band in performing these brilliant rock anthems.

For 30 years Steve has toured the world with his musical tribute to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

    He was running his own restaurant in 1993 at the time that he performed on the TV talent show Stars In Their Eyes as Meat Loaf. It was the launchpad for a career that took Steve all over the world, led to him writing The Meat Loaf Story and setting up his own production company.

    Tickets for Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story cost £32; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

