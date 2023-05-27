Packed with 25 classic songs, Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story is fronted by Steve Steinman and tours to Buxton Opera House on June 3, 2023.

The show will have you up on your feet dancing and singing out loud to some of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve will be accompanied by a ten-piece live band in performing these brilliant rock anthems.

For 30 years Steve has toured the world with his musical tribute to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

Most Popular

He was running his own restaurant in 1993 at the time that he performed on the TV talent show Stars In Their Eyes as Meat Loaf. It was the launchpad for a career that took Steve all over the world, led to him writing The Meat Loaf Story and setting up his own production company.