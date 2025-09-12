Steve Steinman tours Anything For Love to Buxton Opera House on October 3 and to Derby Arena on November 8, 2025.

Chart-topping recording artist Steve Steinman is visiting two Derbyshire venues with a show featuring more than 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits.

Anything For Love – which is on course for Buxton Opera House on October 3 and Derby Arena on November 8, 2025 – includes Steve’s ​​own number one single Everything They Said Was True, written by John Parr and Meat Loaf.

Steve’s brings his well-known sense of humour and stage presence to the show which includes a ten-piece live band and an incredible stage set.

Audiences will be taken on a nostalgic trip back in time during the show which includes classic songs such as Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Anything For Love and many, many more.

For more than 30 years Steve has toured the world with Anything For Love and Vampires Rock, and is now also touring his own original music.

He first came to the public’s attention when he performed as Meat Loaf on the television talent show Stars In Their Eyes in 1993. At the time he was running his family-owned hotel and restaurant and decided that he’d achieved what he wanted in that industry that he would chance his luck at performing.

After performing all over the world for many years, Steve produced his first theatre show as a tribute to Meat Loaf in 2000. He then produced and wrote The Meat Loaf Story. In 2004 the premiere of Vampires Rock featured Steve playing the lead role as Baron Von Rockula….the show continued to grow in popularity, packing out arenas and playing to thousands of people every year. Cast members have included legendary pop singer and renowned actress Toyah Willcox and X Factor winner Sam Bailey.

Tickets for Anything For Love at Buxton Opera House cost from £34.30; book via www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk or call 01298 72190. Tickets to see the show at Derby Arena cost £38, available from www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 255800.

Anything For Love rounds off its 2025 tour at Sheffield City Hall on December 4. Tickets cost £30.95, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk