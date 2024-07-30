Steve Steinman is aiming for his seventh number one single with Something of the Night, taken from his upcoming rock musical Eternal Love.

Chart-topping singer Steve Steinman has released a pounding rock song to plug his new show.

His song Something of the Night is taken from Steve’s upcoming musical heading for Buxton Opera House from February 6 to 8, 2025.

Steve, who already has six number one singles and two chart-topping albums to his credit, said: “Like all my music, it is epic storytelling set to song. Something of the Night is one of more than 20 original compositions that will feature in my brand-new, vampire-themed musical Eternal Love, which takes to the road in January 2025.”

The single, which is available from Amazon Music and iTunes, chronicles what happens when love turns sour between a vampire couple. It is a duet between Steve Steinman and talented vocalist Trixabelle Bold, who turns in a powerhouse performance as a woman scorned.

Showcasing all the comedic traits of Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock trilogy of rock musicals, Something of the Night explores the truths of a fiery romance gone wrong.

The song is supported by the release of a seven-minute, no-holds-barred, gothic-overload of a video, which has racked up 99,000 views on Facebook and is now released on YouTube, that sees Steve Steinman’s Baron von Rockular character, from the Vampires Rock trilogy, given it both barrels by Vampirette Trixabelle.

Something of the Night, like many of the other original compositions featured in Eternal Love: The Musical, owes its existence to the lockdown.

Steve said: “To be honest, I’d not considered presenting a musical featuring an original score until the pandemic forced our shows off of the road. Composer Steve Etherington had sent me some songs pre-lockdown. But, I’d not had time to listen to them as I was perpetually on the road. During lockdown that all changed. I remember thinking ‘flipping heck, these are good’, so I recorded them.

“Out of the blue I was sent some others and I ended up releasing two albums – Take a Leap of Faith and Heaven’s Gate.”

The albums have topped the iTunes Chart plus the Amazon Rock Albums Chart, rubbing shoulders with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Nothing but Thieves, INXS, The Foo Fighters, Bryan Adams, Eagles, Guns ‘n’ Roses, and Queen.

And the previous six singles drawn from the albums have enjoyed similar success, topping charts that have also featured the likes of more contemporary artists, including Royal Blood and London Grammar.

Steve said: “I put the music’s popularity down to the loyal following our shows enjoy.”

One song – Everything They Said Was True – was written by the dream team of legendary songwriter John Parr, of St Elmo’s Fire fame, and Meat Loaf. “John had written it with Meat Loaf in 1982, but it just never got released,” explained Steve. “John told me to get it out there, that it needs to be heard.

"Without lockdown I wouldn’t have recorded my own music, and, without lockdown, I wouldn’t have the score to be able to produce my own musical.”

Songs from the two albums, including Something of the Night About You, plus others written specifically for the rock musical will make up the Eternal Love score.

Tickets for Eternal Love: The Musical at Buxton Opera House are now on sale, priced from £39; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk