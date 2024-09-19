Steve Steinman in Anything For Love which is touring to Derby, Mansfield, Buxton and Sheffield in 2024 (photo: Phillip Henderson)

Tribute artist Steve Steinman will roar into venues across the region with his homage to the late, great, superstar singer Meat Loaf.

Steve and his cast of singers and dancers take audiences back in time in a show featuring iconic songs such as Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many, many more.

Anything for Love - The Meat Loaf Story 2024 includes more than 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits and Steve’s very own number one single Everything They Said Was True which was written by John Parr and Meat Loaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show plays at Derby Arena on September 20, Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 26, Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2 and Sheffield City Hall on December 6.

Steve’s appearance as Meat Loaf on the hit television series Stars In Their Eyes 28 years ago led to a full blown career. At the time of his exposure on national television he was a trained chef who owned and ran his own restaurant. The reaction to his performance on Stars In Their Eyes prompted Steve to swap the hospitality industry for the world of entertainment.

Steve performed his tribute to Meat Loaf all over the globe before writing and producing The Meat Loaf Story in 2000, the highlight of which was a one-night performance at the London Palladium.

Twenty years ago Steve wrote and produced the original show Vampires Rock where he played the lead role of Baron Von Rockula. The show toured to arenas in Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester in 2005. Legendary singer and actress Toyah Willcox joined the production in 2007 in the role of The Vampire Queen, a part which Steve created for her, and she performed alongside Steve in more than 200 shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve’s new musical Vampires Rock Eternal Love will tour to Buxton Opera House from February 6 to 8 and Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 28 and 29, 2025.

To book tickets, go to https://stevesteinmanproductions.com or contact the venue.