Steve Steinman honours Meat Loaf's greatest hits in Anything For Love touring to Derby, Buxton, Mansfield and Sheffield
Steve and his cast of singers and dancers take audiences back in time in a show featuring iconic songs such as Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Dead Ringer For Love, Total Eclipse Of The Heart and many, many more.
Anything for Love - The Meat Loaf Story 2024 includes more than 25 of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman’s greatest hits and Steve’s very own number one single Everything They Said Was True which was written by John Parr and Meat Loaf.
The show plays at Derby Arena on September 20, Mansfield Palace Theatre on October 26, Buxton Opera House on November 1 and 2 and Sheffield City Hall on December 6.
Steve’s appearance as Meat Loaf on the hit television series Stars In Their Eyes 28 years ago led to a full blown career. At the time of his exposure on national television he was a trained chef who owned and ran his own restaurant. The reaction to his performance on Stars In Their Eyes prompted Steve to swap the hospitality industry for the world of entertainment.
Steve performed his tribute to Meat Loaf all over the globe before writing and producing The Meat Loaf Story in 2000, the highlight of which was a one-night performance at the London Palladium.
Twenty years ago Steve wrote and produced the original show Vampires Rock where he played the lead role of Baron Von Rockula. The show toured to arenas in Sheffield, Nottingham and Manchester in 2005. Legendary singer and actress Toyah Willcox joined the production in 2007 in the role of The Vampire Queen, a part which Steve created for her, and she performed alongside Steve in more than 200 shows.
Steve’s new musical Vampires Rock Eternal Love will tour to Buxton Opera House from February 6 to 8 and Mansfield Palace Theatre on March 28 and 29, 2025.
To book tickets, go to https://stevesteinmanproductions.com or contact the venue.
