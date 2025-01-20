Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The near seven-hour long compilation also includes Reggie Watts and Julia Holter 🎶

A new compilation album has been released in support of those affected by the California wildfires.

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfire features 98 songs, many of which unreleased material from some of music’s biggest names.

Proceeds are set to be split between both the Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need and Black families and community members affected by the fires.

Los Angeles record label Leaving Records have collaborated with some of the biggest names in music to help raise funds for the victims of the recent wildfires in Los Angeles.

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires is a 98-track compilation, running almost seven hours in length, with the compilation’s primary goal is to raise funds for those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which began on January 7, 2025, and have left a trail of destruction.

Andre 3000 is among the many names who have contributed unreleased songs for a new compilation set to benefit those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. | Getty Images for The Recording A

The compilation features contributions from an impressive array of artists, including André 3000, Julia Holter, Reggie Watts, Laraaji, and Baths & Rachika Nayar among others, with Andre 3000’s nine-minute track, This Is Where My Room Used to Be, which features additional performances by Carlos Niño, Alex Cline, and Pablo Calogero, closing out the album.

Proceeds from sales of the album being split into 50% for the Los Angeles artists and music colleagues in need and 50% is allocated to displaced Black families and community members affected by the fires.

<a rel="nofollow" href="https://staying.bandcamp.com/album/staying-leaving-records-aid-to-artists-impacted-by-the-los-angeles-wildfires">Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires by Various Aritsts</a>

Over 150,000 residents have been displaced, at least 27 lives have been lost, and more than 20 people are still missing, with the fires have also taken a significant toll on the music community, destroying venues, recording studios, and disrupting the livelihoods of countless artists..

It marks another effort in the continued support many celebrities are offering in the wake of the wildfires; Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation has committed $2.5 million to support wildfire relief efforts and Paris Hilton has established a fund for displaced families, pledging $100,000 and offering to match donations up to an additional $100,000.

Video on social media last week showed Dave Grohl marking his birthday by preparing meals for families affected by the fires and Canadian metal band Spiritbox is hosting a charity raffle, offering gear from their tours and studio sessions as prizes. Meanwhile, American-Mexican band Fuerza Regida rented an entire hotel for a week to provide shelter for 50 families forced to flee the disaster.

Staying: Leaving Records Aid to Artists Impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires is available to stream or buy, including on vinyl and cassette tape, from Leaving Records’ Bandcamp page.