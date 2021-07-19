Status Quo legend Francis Rossi to spill the beans on 50 years with superstar rock band when he tours to Chesterfield

Francis will visit the Winding Wheel on July 30, 2021, for an evening of story-telling and music entitled I Talk Too Much.

He said: “This show is something new for me. It will be live and unscripted, so God knows what could happen! One thing’s for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years. I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too.”

The show will see Francis, in conjunction with the show’s host (and co-author of the recent autobiography) Mick Wall, discussing his illustrious career. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music and exclusive video clips.

Francis was originally due to perform in Chesterfield on March 27 last year but was forced to reschedule his tour dates due to the pandemic. At the time he said that he was ‘bitterly disappointed’.

Tickets for his show at the Winding Wheel cost £30.10. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk. Tickets bought for the original date and the first rescheduled show on March 12, 2021 remain valid.