Francis Rossi tours his Tunes & Chat show 2023 to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on April 22.

Francis will be performing unplugged versions of well-known hits in his Tunes & Chat 2023 show that will include rarities that have never previously been performed in public.

Expect original-style, acoustic versions of Quo classics, threaded together with anecdotes from his remarkable life in this music-based evening at the Winding Wheel Theatre on April 22Renowned as the grand old man of rock, Francis said, “I can’t wait to get out on the road again. This is a very different show and I’ll be playing many of the hits that people have always loved to hear live, and some songs that have had much less of the limelight over the years. And of course, I do love to talk, so I’ll be telling some stories along the way”.

This tour follows his last solo adventure, I Talk Too Much, two years ago when he shared tales from life on the road with Status Quo. The tour coincided with a book of the same name which covered the band’s glory years, the dark days and the real stories behind the creation of some of the greatest rock music.

Guitarist and singer Francis joined forces with fellow musician Rick Parfitt to form Status Quo in 1967. The group racked up classic hits such as Caroline, Down Down, Paper Plane, Rocking All Over The World, Whatever You Want and Marguerita Time, selling more than 118 million records worldwide. Status Quo have performed more than 6000 live shows to a total audience in excess of 25 million people.

Francis sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music.

He plays a Fender Telecaster and had his first one for 55 years with the instrument selling at auction for more than £100,000.

